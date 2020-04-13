PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While the search for a cure or vaccination for COVID-19 continues, there’s a painful side effect: it’s now tougher for some lupus patients to get their medication.
Portland support and advocacy groups for people living with lupus told FOX 12 that they’re hearing a range of stories from members, but the most common thread appears to be a situation where patients are not getting their full prescriptions.
“We’ve been hearing about rationing, people are afraid they’re going to run out of it, and not be able to refill it,” said Kelli Roseta, the founder and executive director of More Than Lupus, a nonprofit that provides support and information for people affected by lupus.
It comes weeks after President Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19 and as the drug is now being used in some clinical research trials to study its safety and effectiveness for treating the virus.
Still, top health officials said there’s not enough research to prove any benefits.
But hydroxychloroquine, also known as Plaquenil, is a lifeline for people living with lupus; there is no cure for the autoimmune disease that affects the joints, vital organs and blood vessels.
“This drug actually lowers the risk of people dying and preventing organ damage from the disease and it’s considered a standard of care,” Roseta said.
Roseta said she’s been hearing nonstop from lupus patients who now are finding it harder to fill their entire prescriptions as it seems there’s a shortage of the drug.
“Usually…people can get a three-month supply – it’s typically how we refill this medication – and I had heard time and time again, that people are not able to get three months, not able to get two months, they’re lucky if they can refill this prescription at all,” Roseta said.
Roseta, who has lupus herself, said she immediately refilled her prescription months ago, when she heard the medication was being used to treat COVID-19 in China.
Now she’s teaming up with other advocate groups and doctors to write letters to government leaders, the FDA and pharmaceutical companies, asking that they ensure patients who need the drugs can get them.
“All that we’re trying to say, is don’t hurt one community to help another community,” Roseta said.
“Make sure there’s enough medication for all of us to use,” Roseta added.
Lupus advocacy groups said different pharmacies appear to have different supply chains of the medication. If you’re worried about getting your medicine, they say try using a smaller, locally owned pharmacy – you might have better luck. They also suggest signing up for mail-order prescriptions.
