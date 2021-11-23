BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly kidnapping and raping a passenger while he was driving for Lyft about a month ago.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies they were at a family member's house the night of Oct. 23 and later used the Lyft app to request a ride home. The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Omar Al Naser, picked up the victim, but instead of taking them home, he reportedly took them back to his home and sexually assaulted them.
Al Naser was arrested at his home in Beaverton Tuesday morning. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.
Deputies believe there could be additional victims of Al Naser and want to hear from them. If you have any information on this case or know of other information related to Al Naser, call (503) 629-0111.
A spokesperson for Lyft released this statement on the investigation:
"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is appalling. After becoming aware of the incident, we launched an investigation and permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform. We reached out to the rider to offer our support and worked with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."