PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Lyft ride last Sunday ended with two calls to 911, and the rider is a Portland City Councilwoman.
Richmond Frost said he was picking up a rider like any other day on November 1, completely unaware he was on his way to pick up Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
"I had just dropped somebody off in Vancouver, got a call, it was about 23-24-minute route up to ilani," Frost said.
When Frost got to ilani is when the confusion began.
"It gave me a location which was literally the front door, which is kind of what recall the last time I was up there, that's the way it was dropping pins. Well, as it turns out, she wasn't there. She was in a different location, kind of around the backside in an area I wasn't familiar with," Frost said.
As a Lyft driver, he has to wait at the pick-up spot for five minutes before calling the driver — in this case, Hardesty — to give them one last chance to hitch a ride. After he explained the mix-up to Hardesty, they took off. But, just a few minutes into their ride and another hiccup.
"I got my windows cracked. That's what drivers are doing right now because of the COVID," Frost explained.
He said she was too cold.
"She goes 'no, you're going to put that window up. So, I said, 'I'll tell you what, I'll crack it to just a pencil size, and that's literally what I did," Frost said.
With tensions rising over the cracked windows and more than 30 minutes left in the ride, Frost said he decided to end the ride so she could get another Lyft.
"So, I saw the big old Chevron station coming up at the next exit, it was lit up really brightly like a football field. I thought, 'there's a spot. I can drop her off there; it's well-lit,'" Frost said. "She's saying 'well no, you're not going to take me there, you're either going to take me back to the casino or you're going to take me to my destination.'"
Frost said because she refused to get out of the car, he called 911.
"I canceled the ride, so she's no longer, you know, involved or engaged with me. She's refusing to get out of my car," Frost said in his 911 call.
In return, Hardesty also called 911.
"I'm not going to allow him to leave me on the side of the road. I paid for a ride, and he canceled it. He canceled it. So I'm just going to sit here until he gets me another ride," Hardesty said in her call to 911.
Frost said he couldn't order her another ride because that must be done by the rider. After several minutes on the call with dispatchers, the situation came to a close.
"Another Lyft car pulls up, literally almost correspondingly with the cops walking up to remove her from my vehicle, or at least ask her to," Frost said.
He said he's done more than 18,000 rides, and to him, this was just a bad ride that could've happened to any other Lyft driver.
Fox 12 has reached out to Hardesty's office multiple times to comment on all of this, but she has not responded to that request.
We did get a statement from Lyft, which reads:
"The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft, and we have been in touch with both the driver and rider to offer support."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
