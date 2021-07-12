Wildfire burning above Lyle on Washington side of Columbia River Gorge

Image: Deborah Cohen

LYLE, WA (KPTV) – Fire crews are battling another wildfire, one that ignited near Lyle in the Columbia River Gorge around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after the fire started, there were reports of power outages in Lyle and Appleton.

The U.S. Forest Service arrived on scene at the Lyle Hill fire just before 8:30 p.m. and the fire crested the ridge tops after wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. Evacuations were enacted at a Level 1 for mile post 2 Centerville Highway to Alder Springs on both sides of the road, including Henderson and Roland Roads.

Authorities went door to door making sure everyone in the area was aware of the fire.

On Tuesday morning, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office said state fire assistance was mobilized to support local firefighters. As of Tuesday morning, the Lyle Hill Fire had burned 150 acres of grass, shrub and timber. The fire marshal's office said it is threatening homes and orchards. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

