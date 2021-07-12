LYLE, WA (KPTV) – Fire crews are battling another wildfire, one that ignited near Lyle in the Columbia River Gorge around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after the fire started, there were reports of power outages in Lyle and Appleton.
The U.S. Forest Service arrived on scene at the Lyle Hill fire just before 8:30 p.m. and the fire crested the ridge tops after wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. Evacuations were enacted at a Level 1 for mile post 2 Centerville Highway to Alder Springs on both sides of the road, including Henderson and Roland Roads.
Authorities went door to door making sure everyone in the area was aware of the fire.
On Tuesday morning, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office said state fire assistance was mobilized to support local firefighters. As of Tuesday morning, the Lyle Hill Fire had burned 150 acres of grass, shrub and timber. The fire marshal's office said it is threatening homes and orchards. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.