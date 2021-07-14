LYLE, WA (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge on the Washington side has grown to more than 300 acres, according to officials.
As of Wednesday morning, the Lyle Hill Fire has burned about 301 acres and is now 10 percent contained. The wildfire was first reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday just northeast of Lyle in Klickitat County. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Officials initially said the fire was threatening a power sub-station and several primary residences. No structures have been lost. A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation order has been issued for the areas along Centerville Highway from milepost 2 towards milepost 4.5 at the intersection of Thanksgiving Lane and Alder Springs Road.
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday that state fire assistance was mobilized to support local firefighters. A total of 111 personnel are assigned to the Lyle Hill Fire.
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon Wednesday, and a Heat Advisory is still in effect.
