MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 48-year-old Lyons man was arrested on Friday for allegedly setting his neighbor's house on fire, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP arson detectives, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Stayton Fire Department began an arson investigation on Sept. 14 in the 33000 block of North Fork Road.
Investigators say that on Sept. 9, two days after the Beachie Creek Fire burned through the Detroit, Gates, Mill City, and Lyons, William Hopson returned and intentionally set fire to his neighbor's house.
OSP said the Beachie Creek Fire did not damage Hopson's and his neighbor's homes.
Hopson was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangering. He is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 1.
