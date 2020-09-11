MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the Beachie Creek Fire has claimed the lives of four people, as two new bodies were discovered on Friday.
On Wednesday, a grandmother and young boy were killed in the Beachie Creek Fire. According to family members, 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, died while trying to escape the Santiam Fire that ripped through their home in the North Fork area of Mehama.
The sheriff's office on Friday said search and rescue crews found additional bodies.
"Tragically, searchers have located two additional victims of the fire," the sheriff's office said. "Due to treacherous conditions, recovery efforts will be underway once a safe plan can be put into place."
Deputies said search and rescue efforts would continue, with a total of 27 missing persons reports since the beginning of the wildfires in the Santiam Canyon area.
The fire has burned around 187,000 acres, fire authorities said Friday, forcing thousands of people from their homes. Currently, close to 14,000 people are under Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning the need to leave immediately.
FOX 12 spoke with one man, however, who said he is not going to leave. That man lives in the town of Lyons, where residents were told to get out.
Robert Sorensen says he did leave for a short time, but the need to protect his home made him come back. As Sorensen douses his property with water he says he hopes the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire will stay away.
This homeowner in Lyons is spraying trees and grass near his home to protect it from fire. He’s under a Level III evacuation order, but says he’s not leaving. He says he’s confident the fire isn’t coming his direction and wants to protect his home from looters. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KWDpYPi5LE— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) September 12, 2020
"Everything in the surrounding areas: destroyed, flattened, burned to the ground," Sorensen said. "I’m staying with my property right now because I have a fear of looters coming in."
Sorensen says the fear of someone looting his property brought him back to hos after he initially evacuated with others.
"I looked out at 9 o’clock in the morning and it looked like it was midnight," Sorensen said. "All I own is in this house, and if it’s going to get burned up, it’s going to get burned up. But, I don’t want it taken away from looters."
Now, each day, he's outside, making sure his property and all he's invested into it stay safe.
"I’ve been watching the smoke haze and it’s lifting, so I think I’m getting safer and safer," Sorensen said.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal says it is important that people listen to evacuation orders and follow what officials are telling you, as it could mean the difference between life and death.
