PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new full-service housing center in east Portland cost about $52 million to build, according to its developers.
The six-story Blackburn Center was developed by Central City Concern, a health care provider. Its developers say it is designed to provide a holistic approach for people experiencing homelessness by providing much more than transitional housing.
The facility provides mental health and substance abuse services, as well as a job training program. People who work at the center say those services are especially needed in this specific area of Portland.
“Fundamentally, what we are about at the Blackburn Center is connection,” Eowyn Rieke, Services Director, said. “We want to connect with our clients so they can feel supported. So they can make free decisions about what the next step in their life is, and we can work together to get them there.”
The Blackburn Center features multiple housing floors with 175 units, but the bottom two floors of the center are designed for health care. That includes opioid and Hepatitis C treatment.
Center officials say the services will not be limited to those living at the center. Patients in the surrounding community will also have access to the center.
