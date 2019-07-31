CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A $10 million lawsuit has been filed against the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and a man who illegally sold a gun involved in a murder-suicide.
David Cote killed Bethany Schuch in March 2018 outside a home in West Linn, shooting her several times before taking his own life, according to law enforcement.
Court papers show Schuch had filed a restraining order against Cote, but according to the lawsuit, when a deputy went to the home where he believed Cote was living, Cote wasn’t there, and the deputy didn’t try to serve him again. The lawsuit says the sheriff’s office sent Schuch a letter stating the restraining order had not been served.
The lawsuit accuses the sheriff’s office, the deputy, and the sheriff of negligence, among other claims.
The suit also claims Justin Coleman and JB Industries, the business where he was authorized to sell firearms, sold Cote a semi-automatic rifle that was used to kill Schuch. The suit states Coleman and the business failed to follow reasonable business practices and screening procedures. Coleman pleaded guilty to charges including improperly transferring a firearm and was sentenced to two months in jail.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it is unable to comment on pending litigation.
