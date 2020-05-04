Machine being installed at University of Oregon will decontaminate N-95 masks

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A machine is being installed at the University of Oregon on Monday that will help frontline health care workers. It will allow them to safely reuse N-95 masks.
It's called the Battelle cleaning system. It consists of eight shipping containers that have been converted into airtight chambers, which use vaporized hydrogen peroxide to sterilize the masks.
The U.S. government sent it to Eugene, where it will help extend the lifespan of certain masks.
The machine decontaminates the N-95 respirators, allowing health care workers to use them up to 20 times.
The N-95 masks have been in short supply and are typically used just once, then thrown away.
