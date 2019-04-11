PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A custodian with Portland Public Schools was arrested Wednesday and accused of possessing and publishing child pornography, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Mitchell Jon Grandlund, 34, was taken into custody in the parking lot of Madison High School in Portland.
Law enforcement in January say they received cybertips from an internet company alleging that Grandlund was uploading child pornography images and videos to an online account.
Subsequent to a court authorized search warrant, law enforcement located more than 7,000 child pornography files in Grandlund’s online account, the attorney’s office says.
Law enforcement learned of Grandlund’s position with PPS on Friday, according to court documents, and his arrest was coordinated through law enforcement and PPS.
Law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of Grandlund’s smartphone and obtained physical evidence of his crimes, including thousands of additional child pornography files and evidence that showed children victims depicted in those files as being 4-12 years old, according to court documents.
Law enforcement also located children’s underwear in Grandlund’s vehicle, which was parked at Madison High School, court documents state. Law enforcement also located methamphetamine on his person.
The case remains an ongoing investigation and the disclosure of any additional details could compromise law enforcement efforts, the attorney’s office says.
Grandlund is facing 12 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree, 12 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Anyone with information about Grandlund is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0400.
Madison High School Thursday evening released a statement regarding Grandlund's arrest, which is in full below.
"On Wednesday afternoon, a custodian at Madison High School was arrested outside the school building as he arrived for work. Today we were told by the Multnomah County District Attorney's office that the charges against this individual include encouraging child sexual abuse and possession of methamphetamines. This is, of course, deeply concerning news.
According to law enforcement, there is no indication at this time that any PPS student was involved in any of the alleged activities by the individual who was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
Student safety is our highest priority. We take steps that include conducting background checks before hiring any school-based employees. This individual passed a criminal background check before being hired in 2018.
This individual was immediately put on administrative leave while we complete the termination process.
Any crime involving children is unconscionable, and we are thankful for law enforcement's work on behalf of all children."
