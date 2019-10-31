Madison HS student arrested for hiding fake gun in pants

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland high school student was arrested Thursday after police say he hid a fake gun in his pants.
The Madison High School student will not be identified due to his age, according to law enforcement.
Officers responded to the school’s Marshall Campus in the 3900 block of Southeast 91st Avenue around 11:50 a.m. and, with help from school resource officers, took the student into custody without incident.
Police recovered a realistic replica handgun from beneath the student’s clothing. The student was questioned and later released to his parents.
Police say there is not ongoing danger to the school or community members.
