EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A Madras man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to robbing a bank and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Tyler Wayne Fuller, 29, walked into a U.S. Bank on Southwest C Street on Aug. 21 last year and passed a note to the teller that read, “Give me your money and nobody gets hurt”, court documents state.
Fuller told the teller not to play games and, after receiving $517, left the bank, he attorney’s office says. Fuller was later arrested without incident during a traffic stop.
In a separate criminal matter, Fuller admitted to being a member of a drug distribution conspiracy and possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to the attorney’s office.
Fuller faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum, a $10 million fine and five years of supervised release.
In court Wednesday, Fuller pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. As part of Fuller’s plea agreement, he agreed to pay $517 in restitution.
Fuller is due back in court for sentencing on April 8 next year.
