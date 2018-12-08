ATLANTA, GA (KPTV) - A magical run through the playoffs came up just short of a championship for the Portland Timbers.
The Timbers fell to Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta 2-0 on Saturday night.
Atlanta controlled much of the action in the first half, with MLS MVP Josef Martinez striking first with a goal in the 39th minute to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.
Atlanta would take that lead to halftime. In the second half, Atlanta built on the lead with Franco Escobar scoring in the 54th minute on an assist by Martinez and Miguel Almiron.
That ended up as the final goal of the match.
This was the city of Atlanta’s first professional sports title since the Braves won the World Series in 1995.
Atlanta United is only in its second season in MLS. The game set a new MLS attendance record with 73,019 fans.
Jumbo Size pic.twitter.com/Eqhh8kwlYF— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 9, 2018
The Timbers won the MLS Cup in 2015 and were represented well Saturday by proud fans who made the trip to Atlanta.
Loud & proud @timbersarmy while stuffed up near the roof in Atlanta #MLSCup @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ObHKSmaFn3— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.