STANLEY, ID (KPTV) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake occurred in Idaho on Tuesday.
The United State Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake occurred at around 4:52 p.m. (PST).
The earthquake was about 19 miles northwest of Stanley, Idaho, 44 miles west of Challis, and 78 miles northeast of Boise.
Subsequent aftershocks then registered 3.4, 3.6 and 4.6 east and southeast of Cascade, Idaho, according to USGS.
FOX 12 received reports from viewers in eastern Oregon who said they felt the earthquake, including in Baker City.
It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage.
Marcus Smith, an emergency room health unit coordinator at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, said the hospital, about 65 miles south of the epicenter, shook but the quake didn’t interfere with the treatment of any patients. The hospital in Blaine County is on the front line of Idaho’s coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press, in a region with the highest per-capita rates of known COVID-19 cases in the nation outside of New York City and surrounding counties.
Brett Woolley, a restaurant owner in Stanley, said he heard the earthquake coming before he felt it.
"I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind but then the roar was tremendous," Woolley told the AP about 10 minutes after the earthquake. "The whole house was rattling, and I started to panic. I’m sitting here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating."
Stock up on TP before the “big one” hits, Oregon!
