BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Friday, the United States Postal Service implemented its new service standards, which will mean it may take longer for some mail to be delivered.

The postal service's new 10-year plan to cut costs and eliminate a projected massive deficit is officially in effect.

With transporting packages by air less reliable and more expensive during the COVID-19 pandemic, the postal service plans on using ground transport instead, but it's going to cause delays, especially come the holiday season.

"I'm probably going to have to do that," Gloria Bernard said about getting holiday shopping and shipping done early this year.

A spokesperson with the postal service says about 60 percent of first-class mail won't be impacted by the change, but mail traveling a far distance will.

"My family lives in upstate New York," Michael Smith, who lives in Beaverton, said. "It'll be a shift when I start thinking about my Christmas shopping."

The plan, called "Delivering for America," calls for a dialing down of delivery times, which the postal service says it hasn't been able to meet for eight years. Just this past February, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized for slow delivery times during the 2020 holiday season.

"I understand it. I mean, Christmas is just such a special time and it's when people send things," said Bernard. "With the pandemic, things are a little bit different and we just have to be patient."

The new standard for first-class letters and flats will be five days. The postal service says under this plan, it expects to deliver about 70 percent of first-class mail within three days.

FedEx is also making changes to its services starting in November. A fuel surcharge will be added to certain shipments.

Alyssa Levison says because of changes to mail services, she's thinking about changing how she approaches gifting this holiday season.

"We're hoping to move away from the small gifts and move toward more experiences and things that are more long lasting," Levison told FOX 12.

Though mail traveling long distances will be impacted by the change, the postal service says standard mail within a local area will still arrive within two days.