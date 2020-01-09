WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A maintenance truck crashed into a power pole Thursday afternoon, causing power lines to fall across several vehicles on Northwest Glencoe Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The pole also supported fiber optic and phone lines, the sheriff's office says.
Portland General Electric and multiple other companies responded to help clear the scene, which the sheriff's office called a "dangerous situation".
No one was hurt in the crash. Deputies didn't say what caused the driver of the maintenance truck to crash.
The road was temporarily closed between Highland and Commercial in North Plains while law enforcement was on scene. It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What do you think snapped that power pole"
