HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A maintenance worker rescued two dogs trapped inside a burning apartment unit in downtown Hillsboro on Thursday.
The worker said he heard fire alarms around 9:10 a.m. and saw black smoke coming from the unit in the 5300 block of East Main Street. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and forced open the unit's rear door, rescuing the two dogs while other employees alerted neighbors and evacuated the building.
Once on scene, firefighters contained the fire to the unit's kitchen with damage to its cabinets and walls. Investigators believe the fire was an accident and caused by a pot lid left on a stove burner.
No one was home when the fire started, though one person was treated for smoke exposure and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters said cooking is the number one cause of home fires and shared the following tips:
- Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended.
- Keep anything that can catch fire—oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains—at least three feet away from your stove top.
- Ensure you have working smoke alarms in your home and test them at least once a month.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
