PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man’s body was found in a road in southeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead laying in the roadway.

PPB said the major crash team is responding to investigate. It did not provide a cause of the man’s death.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 21-324538 or call (503) 823-2103.