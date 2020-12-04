PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a car in north Portland late Friday afternoon.
A police officer called for help after coming upon the crash scene at approximately 4:44 p.m. on North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and North Union Court, according to police.
Paramedics declared the bicyclist dead at the scene. The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.
North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard was closed in both directions between North Gertz Road and North Union Court while law enforcement was on scene.
Police did not provide any additional information, including about the involved driver and vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.