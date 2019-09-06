VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Vancouver home Thursday night.
At around 10:18 p.m., officers were called out to a home in the 8400 block of Mt. Olympus Avenue on the report of two people injured inside.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a male and a female dead. Their identities have not been released.
Police said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County Medical Examiner.
The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating.
Police believe there is not any threat to the public.
