PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Major cuts are coming to Portland Public Schools that could affect vice principals, classroom teachers, and physical education teachers.
Racial justice was at the forefront of a recent virtual budget town hall meeting for Portland Public Schools.
“This budget, just like all of our plans now and moving forward, continues to center around the lived experiences of our students, that we do an increasingly better job of considering our proposals though a racial equity and social justice lens,” Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said.
PPS is working to make up around $12 million dollars, attributed to COVID-19, with its 2020-2021 budget. The proposed budget includes cutting some classroom teachers and elementary P.E. teachers. The budget for vice principals would also take a $1.4 million dollar hit.
“We do have an anticipated shortfall due to what is all happening, and so we will need to make reductions in order to balance our budget,” Dani Ledezma, senior racial equity advisor at PPS, said.
Central offices were not spared in the proposal. The Office of the Superintendent, Business and Finance Operation,s and Legal and Risk Management, to name a few, are looking at $7 million dollars in cuts.
“So, we wanted to make sure that our reductions were made to areas outside of the focus and priorities outlined in our strategic plan,” Ledezma said. “So, it meant while we prioritize investments that directly supported students, we didn’t offer across the board reductions.”
“Instead, we used an equitable approach that did not overly burden or benefit single student groups, schools and departments,” continued Ledezma.
Some people within PPS voiced concern over the proposed budget.
“I’m here to speak on behalf of the K5 students who will have their physical education time reduced to 60 minutes a week when the Centers for Disease Control, American Heart Association and Shape America recommends 60 minutes of physical activity per day,” said Jenny Withycombe, Program Administrator, Health and Physical Education at PPS.
“Healthy students are students with strength of mind and body,” said Julia Stevens, a P.E. Teacher at PPS. “Healthy students are students who are going to be able to learn.”
On Thursday, the school board will work to approve the proposed budget in another virtual meeting before adopting it in a couple weeks.
Also briefly discussed in the meeting–what coming back to school will look like in fall. PPS is waiting on the state for more direction. A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Education said they’ll be releasing guidelines for that Wednesday.
For more information on the proposed budget, click here.
What was the cost of all the rioting? Evidently, there's money to burn and they're worrying about a measly 12 million?
Welcome to left wing education. No PE but tons of social justice classes where kids are indoctrinated to believe that they are constant victims of oppression. Creating the next generation of rioters and looters.
