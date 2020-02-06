PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Riders were told to expect major delays after several MAX lines were disrupted on Thursday evening due to major overhead wire damage.
The MAX Blue, Green, and Red lines were disrupted near the Hollywood Transit Center. Shuttle buses are running between 7th Avenue and Gateway, according to TriMet.
Crews are investigating what caused the overhead wire damage. They say it will likely take crews several hours, if not the rest of the service day, to repair the wire.
Major MAX problems - Riders walking on the tracks after damage to overhead wire near Hollywood TC. Blue, Green, Red lines distributed. Shuttles now running between 7th & Gateway. Expect major delays. 📷:James Krause @trimetalerts @trimet #Fox12 #Portland #PdxAlerts #Trimet #news pic.twitter.com/DLBrYis6QX— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.