RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - A major expansion has been announced for ilani in southwest Washington.
The casino resort is planning on adding two new restaurants and additional gaming space, bringing the total property size to more than 400,000 square feet when completed.
The expansion work is set to begin Oct. 15.
Additionally, the Cowlitz Tribe on Saturday announced they have completed the exterior design for a 14-story, 300-room hotel tower.
The hotel will include a mix of room types, including large suites and amenities such as a spa, fitness center and top-floor restaurant.
Construction on the hotel is set to begin in early 2021. Planning is continuing for the interior design of the hotel.
The property expansion announcement and planning update for the hotel comes just one month before the expected opening of ilani’s parking garage. The garage, like the addition of ilani’s Meeting & Entertainment Center and Cowlitz Crossing Fuel & Convenience Store, is a part of the tribe’s long-term vision for the reservation, according to a statement from the tribe.
“We have been steadfast in our efforts to bring forward a business model that complements our region and provides an unmatched experience for our guests,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, general manager and president of ilani. “Our business has grown incrementally since opening just over three years ago, and our new parking garage, expanded gaming space and additional restaurants provide increased opportunities to ensure the sustainability of our business and will continue to contribute to the economic vitality of our tribe and the area. The addition of a hotel will allow us to bring more visitation to our region, and we are looking forward to the stabilization of our economy so we can begin construction. In the meantime, we will advance the design with the Cowlitz Tribe to ensure its elements properly represent the tribe’s heritage and meet the needs of our guests.”
