CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - A major fire at an ethanol fuel facility led to evacuations in Cornelius on Tuesday.
The Cornelius Fire Department posted a photo of the fire and thick black smoke on Twitter at 1:42 p.m. The department then posted a map of the evacuation area near the fire at Summit Natural Energy.
We’re told about 50 homes evacuated and the nearby Walmart. The fire is on N 4th Ave. This zone is a half mile surrounding that. People outside this area close your windows and doors because of smoke and ash. https://t.co/KXxa8tPQOe— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 16, 2021
Firefighters said anyone who was evacuated from their home should go to Forest Grove High School for assistance.
The business is on North 4th Avenue. Washington County deputies said it's on the north side of a Walmart store, which was also evacuated. People were advised to avoid the area.
Southwest TV Highway was shut down going into Cornelius, according to Hillsboro Police, "until the situation can be made safe."
By 2:40 p.m., firefighters said it was a three-alarm fire, with crews formulating a plan to attack the flames as safely as possible.
"This will be a long duration event and expect delays on local roadways," according to the Cornelius Fire Department.
Investigators said one of the ethanol fuel storage tanks exploded at Summit Natural Energy. First responders had to withdraw due to subsequent explosions.
Because crews were unable to attack the fire, it spread to nearby buildings, according to a Cornelius Fire Department spokesman.
Crews were letting it burn, while waiting for a foam truck to arrive from Portland International Airport.
An Oregon State Fire Marshal hazmat team was called out to assist in the firefighting efforts.
Our @OSFM Hazmat Team is assisting our partners from @CorneliusFire with a large fire at an ethanol facility. There are evacuations in place in the area. #pdxalerts. pic.twitter.com/aQsrU2GzWy— TVF&R (@TVFR) March 16, 2021
There were no immediate reports of injuries or missing people, but further searches of the area were planned after the fire was brought under control.
A cause of the initial explosion will also be investigated when it is safe to do so.
(1) comment
It'll burn itself out (eventually). .. Other than that, nothing to see here ... move along.
