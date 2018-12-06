PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A big section of a busy southeast Portland road has fully reopened after a major paving project.
Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly was at the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside other Portland Bureau of Transportation officials at Southeast 50th Avenue Thursday morning.
As part of the Fixing Our Streets program, PBOT repaved 50th Avenue from Southeast Division to Southeast Hawthorne.
PBOT also decided to reconstruct the southbound section of 50th Avenue due to poor and unsafe road infrastructure from unused rail trolleys underneath.
"By expanding maintenance, we can prevent pavement deterioration that leads to potholes, save the city money, and most importantly, make everyone safer on our street," said Eudaly.
The Fixing Our Streets program has been funded by a local gas tax approved by Portland voters in May 2016.
The program includes repairs along several roads including Southwest Vermont, Northeast Alberta, and Southeast Foster.
To learn more about, visit www.fixingourstreets.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.