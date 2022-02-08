PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 90% of all liquid fuel in Oregon is stored at one Portland hub along the Willamette River, and if "the big one" comes, it would spell catastrophe in more ways than one.

Called the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub, the area in Northwest Portland holds 630 storage tanks on the west bank of the Willamette River. The tanks store up to 330 million gallons of oil, gas, diesel and other petrochemicals, according to Multnomah County Government.

Most of the tanks were built around 1954, long before modern earthquake standards were released, but not all of them have records on when they were built. They sit on top of unstable soil that will likely liquefy in the event of a 9-magnitude quake.

A study released Monday by Multnomah County and the city of Portland concludes that a major Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake would cause up to $2.6 billion in damages, including:

Deaths and injuries from immediate explosions and evacuations, as well as the widespread longer-term health issues among workers involved in the cleanup and the local population who would be exposed to hazardous smoke and airborne toxins.

Deaths and injuries from immediate explosions and evacuations, as well as the widespread longer-term health issues among workers involved in the cleanup and the local population who would be exposed to hazardous smoke and airborne toxins.

Loss of habitat as far away as Astoria and the mouth of the Columbia River.

Oiling of the shoreline for up to 1,000 waterfront properties in Oregon and Washington.

Harm to fisheries, including potential devastating impacts to anadromous fish such as salmon that migrate up river from the Pacific Ocean.

Loss of the cultural resources that Tribes rely on for transportation, subsistence and ceremonial purposes and that are guaranteed by treaty.

Closure of shipping and river traffic.

Loss of recreation from potential fires in Forest Park, to the closure of fishing, swimming and boating in the Lower Willamette and Lower Columbia Rivers.

The amount of fuel spilled into local waterways would equal that of the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the biggest oil spill in U.S. history.

"Unlike the Deepwater Horizon disaster, however, an earthquake affecting what’s known as the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub would result in a massive oil spill over the course of minutes near the heart of a major city, along an inland waterway vital to ecosystems and the commerce of the Pacific Northwest," Multnomah County said on its website. "And unlike in those disasters, the ability to contain the damage would be severely hampered by earthquake damage to surrounding bridges and roads."

+2 A swarm of more than 40 earthquakes in 24 hours is causing a buzz in the northwest US One of North America's most active fault lines sprung to life on Tuesday after a swarm of more than 40 earthquakes -- ranging from a magnitude…

State Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Portland Democrat, has introduced a bill that would require energy terminal owners to submit comprehensive seismic vulnerability assessments and risk mitigation plans to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality no later than June 1, 2024, according to Multnomah County. It also would require the state Department of Energy to come up with an energy security plan.

“There is no doubt that a major seismic event would compromise the integrity of the fuel storage tanks at the Hub,’’ Sen. Dembrow said. “The result would be catastrophic to residents, to the environment, and to our fuel supply. We know those pollutants would present an immediate danger to the first responders who would be called in to contain the damages. Millions of gallons of fuel could wind up in the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. With the right planning, coordination and oversight, we can reduce these risks."

Multnomah County, meanwhile, said it will work with state and local leaders to either upgrade the infrastructure - or "retain liability coverage to ensure the public can be made whole in case of a disaster."

“We can’t prevent a Cascadia earthquake, but we can plan for — and prevent — some of its most devastating impacts,’’ said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. “We need regulations equal to the risk that these facilities pose.”