Major Portland metro area hospitals discuss mass vaccination site for COVID-19 booster shots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As health care workers plead with the public to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, FOX 12 wanted to know what plans are in place to get booster shots to people in the coming months.

Four major hospitals in the area say they’ve discussed the idea of a mass vaccination site to give booster shots, but at this point the plan isn’t crystal clear.

Dr. Mary Giswold with Kaiser Permanente says it was quite an effort for the four hospitals to band together and create All4Oregon. That effort rolled out vaccines earlier this year at the Oregon Convention Center and PDX Airport.

Considering all of these hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, low on staffing and exhausted from this pandemic, Giswold says Kaiser just doesn’t have the resources to help with the same type of effort right now.

Giswold say they’ll have to think about how they distribute boosters differently, leaning on other options to get shots in arms.

“It will be absolutely all avenues. Pharmacies, back office, vaccine clinics within our own health systems that we all stand up. I think it'll be a multi-pronged effort and I think we're unknown about whether we'll do another mass vax site together again,” Giswold, said.

A third dose of the COVID vaccine has been approved for certain immunocompromised groups and top U.S. health officials have said they expect to offer booster shots for all vaccinated Americans beginning the week of September 20.