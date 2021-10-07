Major stretch of I-84 to close for the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Friday night, a major stretch of I-84 will close through the weekend for the installation of a new bike-pedestrian bridge in northeast Portland.
The new Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge will be a connecting link with the Lloyd and Central East Side districts.
"This will create a safe and direct crossing for people traveling throughout the city that has been on the list for many people for a long long time," Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) spokesperson, Hannah Schafer said.
Schafer says crossing I-84 in the past was not very comfortable or safe.
But the bridge will change that, and in order to get it installed you won't be able to use a large stretch of I-84 starting late Friday night.
PBOT says I-84 westbound will be closed for travelers from I-205 to I-5.
I-84 eastbound will be closed from I-5 to the Cesar Chavez exit.
The closures begin Friday night at 10 p.m. and I-84 will reopen Monday morning at 5 a.m.
Schafer says stay local to avoid any traffic issues.
PBOT isn't providing any specific alternative routes in order to avoid clogging neighborhood streets.
"Traffic volumes that we see on I-84 are much higher than we would have on any one street capable of handling and so we're just hoping that traffic will dissipate throughout the city," Schafer said.
Go Lloyd a local nonprofit in the Lloyd neighborhood is welcoming this major construction project.
Executive Director Owen Ronchelli is encouraging use of public transportation if you need to travel this weekend.
"You know this is Portland's version of carmaggedon I guess you know and so I guess my suggestion is you know simply try and avoid the area as best you can," Ronchelli said.
PBOT says the bridge is expected to be complete in summer 2022.