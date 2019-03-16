PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Water Bureau says a 30-inch water main broke in northeast Portland Saturday morning, flooding the area of Northeast 23rd Avenue and Skidmore Street with water.
Firefighters and police were also on scene and said they weren’t sure if the water was contaminated. Authorities advised people to avoid contact with the water and asked drivers use alternate routes.
Authorities did not immediately provide any additional details, including when the main might be repaired or what caused it to break.
