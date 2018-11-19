Majority of Oregon firefighters sent to help with California wildfires return home

A majority of the Oregon firefighters sent to California to help with the deadly wildfires will be back home in time for Thanksgiving.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office says 13 of the 15 strike teams from across the state will be returning home Monday night.
Six of the teams that were headed home returned Monday night, among them the strike team from Multnomah County. They were assigned to the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California.
Captain Brad Cullison with Portland Fire and Rescue was among the nearly 300 firefighters that went to help.
“It’s a firewall hitting them, there was no chance of getting out of there,” Cullison said. “Melted metal piles from the aluminum from the melted metal street signs in a puddle on the ground.”
He says they worked in the Paradise area with search and rescue and other duties.
“We were basically looking for any victims, we were putting out hot spots that were still burning, trying to secure utilities by turning off water and gas,” Cullison said.
Many firefighters are trying to come to grips with the amount of destruction caused by the wildfires.
“When you get there, you are just like, 'wow', this is something you can’t comprehend,” Cullison said. “You walk down a street and it was barren where ever you looked.”
The two remaining Oregon strike teams are from Eastern Oregon and Linn County. They will stay to help with search and rescue efforts. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office says they could return to Oregon later in the week.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
