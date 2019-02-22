PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University has released the results of a new campus safety report about whether or not to disarm university police officers.
The 209-page report details the opinions of more than 4,100 students, faculty and staff members.
The report details that about 52 percent of those who took part want PSU to disarm the ten sworn police officers; 37 percent think the officers should remain armed and 10 percent did not have an opinion.
The independent consultant who put together the report recommends that PUS continue to arm their officers.
Other recommendations include enhancing new officer training and training on racial and biased policing.
The new report was written in response to the shooting death of Jason Washington, who was killed by Portland State University police after they responded to a bar fight in June last year.
According to the medical examiner’s report, Washington died from gunshots to the chest. He was also shot in the stomach, back and thigh.
The medical examiner’s report says police fired 17 shots, hitting Washington nine times.
A grand jury cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.
Witnesses say Washington was trying to break up a fight.
The PSU Student Union released a statement to FOX 12 Friday night after the report was released.
"We condemn the hiring of a private consulting firm to attempt to state what our community has been saying for 4 years," the statement reads. "What this report, addressing what the majority of the community wants (to disarm the police), fails to analyze this information correctly and further recommends increasing the criminalization of marginalized communities in Portland. Our administration has wasted over 300,000 dollars to pay former and current campus law enforcement officials to deliver an insensitive and inaccurate report."
