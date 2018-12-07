CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - It's a magical day for a little girl who loves unicorns as Make-A-Wish Oregon surprised her with the mythical creature!
Macy's rolled out the red carpet for six-year-old Sophie at Clackamas Town Center.
Sophie's playroom was transformed into a unicorn-themed theater.
Sophie's been dealing with soft-tissue sarcoma and fell in love with unicorns, thanks to mom who tried to keep her calm.
"When we started this journey, um what started it all she was going in for her first biopsy and she was super nervous to go under for the anesthesia,” Sophie's mother said. "I had mentioned unicorns live under the hospital and their only job was to fart into the tubes that go into the masks and she had to smell the unicorn farts and tell me what they smell like and it was going to make her fall asleep."
Her mother said this year has been tough so having this nice surprise is something good to focus on.
