PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants you to raise a raucous in support of first responders, doctors, and other frontline heroes.
On social media, Wheeler called for residents to step outside or open a window starting Friday night and shout and applaud for them.
Portland,Set your alarms! Let’s cheer for our frontline heroes starting FRI at 7 pm & every night until #COVID19's deadly impact is history:Nurses DRs1st RespondersGrocery store workersChefsDelivery driversOpen a window or step outside your home to say:#PDXThanksYou pic.twitter.com/S14KgiKKZu— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) March 26, 2020
He hopes the effort will be an encouragement to nurses, doctors, first responders, grocery store workers, chefs, and delivery drivers, among others, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He says people interested in participating should set an alarm and cheer at 7 p.m. on Friday night, continuing the effort “until COVID-19’s deadly impact is history,” Wheeler said.
“We’re separated right now, but we can still have each other’s back and we ca support the good work that these people are doing,” Wheeler said.
