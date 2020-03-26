Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (Image: KPTV)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants you to raise a raucous in support of first responders, doctors, and other frontline heroes.

On social media, Wheeler called for residents to step outside or open a window starting Friday night and shout and applaud for them.

He hopes the effort will be an encouragement to nurses, doctors, first responders, grocery store workers, chefs, and delivery drivers, among others, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He says people interested in participating should set an alarm and cheer at 7 p.m. on Friday night, continuing the effort “until COVID-19’s deadly impact is history,” Wheeler said.

“We’re separated right now, but we can still have each other’s back and we ca support the good work that these people are doing,” Wheeler said.

