HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A juvenile was arrested on Tuesday in connection with internet sex crimes, according to the Hood River Police Department.
Between January and October of this year, the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 28 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. ICAC is tasked with the prevention, interdiction, investigation, and prosecution of Internet and computer-related state and federal crimes against children. Those crimes include the production, distribution, and possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child or children, according to law enforcement.
Several subpoenas were issued for IP addresses and wireless numbers used to upload several photographs and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child or children, according to law enforcement. This information was forwarded to detectives at the Hood River Police Department, as the IP address and wireless number used in these uploads were connected with homes in Hood River.
Police with help from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two Hood River homes, where they arrested a male juvenile and seized several pieces of electronic equipment.
