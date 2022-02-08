BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Anne Johnson had the idea for Mamancy Tea and Chocolate before she knew much about tea or chocolate. All she knew is that in her home country of Kenya tea is a way of life and she wanted to bring that to the Portland area!
After learning everything there is know about tea, and how to make her own handmade chocolate, Anne opened up Mamancy to not only share her culture but to give people a space to connect. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise stopped by one of two locations to learn more about what Mamancy has to offer.
You can visit Mamancy online here.