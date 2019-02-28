CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man and his 3-year-old daughter had to be rescued after their vehicle became stuck in deep snow on Larch Mountain.
Deputies responded to the mountain after a man called 911 to report his vehicle was stuck off of the L1500 Road.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, deputies had to clear three other vehicles stuck on the icy logging road before they could reach the man and his daughter.
Deputies were unable to free the stuck vehicle due to packed snow and diminishing conditions. A deputy then drove the father and daughter to the Hockinson Market to be reunited with family.
The sheriff's office said the father was better prepared than most and had a full tank of fuel, a phone charger and snacks for his daughter.
The sheriff's office would like to remind people to be prepared if they decide to go up to Larch Mountain. They said the hazardous conditions may hinder or delay a rescue if you become stranded.
