BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of carrying out a deadly bank robbery in Beaverton on Dec. 18 made his second court appearance Friday afternoon, facing at least four felony charges.
Salvador Martinez-Romero stood in court wearing an orange and white striped shirt and pants, shackled at the waist.
He stared ahead silently as his attorney addressed the judge and raised questions about his client's mental state.
"I was planning on trying to postpone the arraignment in this case because I’m not one-hundred percent sure the client is able to aid and assist at this time," Greg Scholl, Martinez-Romero's attorney, said. "After talking with him again, I’m comfortable proceeding with the arraignment only, but I wanted to bring that up.”
Judge Janelle Wipper entered a "not guilty" plea on Martinez-Romero's behalf and assigned his case to Judge Ricardo Menchaca.
Martinez-Romero's attorney questioned his client's mental fitness, saying he was unsure he would be able to aid and assist in his own defense. Judge signed arrest warrant requesting no bail. #fox12oregon— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) December 27, 2019
Martinez-Romero is accused of stabbing and killing a woman during the bank robbery and critically injuring another woman inside the bank.
Investigators said the 20-year-old stabbed and injured two other people in separate car thefts while trying to get away, before being arrested in a Tigard neighborhood roughly half an hour after the robbery.
Martinez-Romero is due back in court on Jan 2.
