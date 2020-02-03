WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) – One of three people accused in a deadly fire in rural Willamina in 2018 was sentenced on Monday to more than 17 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
Gerald Wayne Wolfe in January pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter in the first degree, arson in the first degree, and aggravated theft.
Wolfe and two teenagers, Nicholas J.D. Aulig and Thomas Brooks, were previously arrested in connection with the June 2018 fire in the 38000 block of Southwest Tenbush Lane, which is where Aulig’s grandparents lived, according to investigators.
79-year-old Dieter H. Aulig, Nicholas’s grandparent, died in the fire, law enforcement said. Nicholas’s grandmother, Theresa Aulig, suffered non-life-threatening burns to her upper body.
Detectives in 2018 said they believed the teens conspired to steal a large amount of money being stored at the grandparents’ home. Investigators said a “fire accelerant” was found inside the house and the cause was believed to be arson.
Nicholas was found guilty on charges including murder and was sentenced in October 2019 to the custody of Oregon Youth Authority for a term up to his 25th birthday. OYA officials said they would determine throughout the course of his stay what type of facility he will serve his time at.
Brooks pleaded guilty last year to charges including manslaughter in the first degree and arson in the first degree. He is due in court for sentencing in February.
Prayers for the family, especially the grandmother.
He knew what could happen, so why isn't it murder?
