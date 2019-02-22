PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new court filing shows the man accused of stabbing three men, killing two of them, on a Portland MAX train in 2017 plans to use his mental health as a defense.
Jeremy Christian appeared in court Friday morning following the noticed filed Thursday by attorneys that says he will rely on the defense of “mental disease or defect”. Christian’s attorney also says he was suffering from an “extreme emotional disturbance” at the time of the May 2017 attack.
Christian is awaiting trial and is accused of yelling hate speech at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab; police say Christian stabbed three men who tried to intervene. Investigators said he killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland.
Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland, was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.
Christian, who has been previously convicted of multiple felonies, made repeated outbursts in court following his arrest on murder charges.
He is also charged with attacking an inmate behind bars last summer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.