PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people and damaged several cars in southeast Portland pleaded not guilty to charges Thursday.
Nicholas Woods was arraigned Thursday morning on charges including assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, hit-and-run with injuries, reckless endangering, reckless driving and four counts of hit-and-run with property damage.
The hit-and-run crash earlier this month occurred on Southeast 92nd Avenue, according to law enforcement.
Police say Woods lost control as he was driving south and slammed into a line of cars parked on the street. Officers say Woods left the scene on foot.
A woman, later identified as 34-year-old Cherie Swanson, was taken to the hospital with what police described as “traumatic injuries”. Sawnson’s fiancé was also hurt, but treated at the scene.
Woods was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail last week.
According to police, Swanson is expected to recover.
Woods is expected to appear in court again on Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.