PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of assaulting a cyclist and stealing his bike is facing several charges, including robbery and assault.
According to court documents, Diovionne Green, 20, brought the bike to his mother’s house after allegedly assault and robbing the cyclist along the Springwater Corridor in Portland.
Court documents state the bike is extremely rare and worth more than $10,000.
After the alleged robbery, the victim said he received a video depicting a man riding his bike, according to court documents cited by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. That video was later shared with media outlets and law enforcement identified Green as a suspect.
Green met with detectives Thursday and was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing one count of robbery in the third degree, one count of assault in the fourth degree, and one count of theft in the first degree.
Police have recovered the victim’s bicycle and returned it to him.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.