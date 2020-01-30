PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a wanted man after a search in Portland on Thursday.
Law enforcement during the search near Northeast 60 Avenue and Northeast Portland Highway asked residents to stay inside.
Awasioeth Epenrosa, 21, was armed and was wanted for assaulting a police officer, law enforcement said.
The police bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team helped north precinct officers search for Epenrosa. Epenrosa was eventually found and arrested without incident. No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call police at 503-823-5700.
(2) comments
Pretty sure he got a ride on Uber using Cash from his Oregon Trail Card, paid for with our Tax Dollars.
Lock him away for the next decade or two.
