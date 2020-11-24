PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of stabbing another man multiple times faced first day in court on Tuesday.
The stabbing allegedly occurred earlier this month at an apartment complex in southeast Portland.
According to court documents, the victim and the attacker did not know each other. The two allegedly fell down two flights of stairs at the apartment complex during the struggle.
Jonathan Camara now faces charges including attempted murder, assault, and burglary.
Court documents state that on Nov. 14 around 7:15 p.m., officers got a call of a fight at the apartment complex near 158th and Southeast Stark. Court documents state that officers found a man who lives at the apartment with stab wounds holding down another man.
Court documents say witnesses and the victim told officers that Camara knocked on the door of the victim's apartment. When the victim came to the door, according to court documents the victim did not know Camara. Court documents say the victim asked what Camara was doing there. He allegedly said nothing and entered the victim's apartment, stabbing the victim multiple times.
Witnesses were able to grab the knife after the alleged assault. Court documents say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Camara is set to be back in court in February.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.