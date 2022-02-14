PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for information on victims of an attempted assault that happened on January 29 in the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 35th Avenue.
Police say Nicholas Zeesta was seen acting erratically when he approached a group of teen girls sitting outside.
As he got closer, he appeared to become more angered by their conversation and tried to hit the girls with a fire extinguisher he threw at them. They were able to dodge the extinguisher and no one was hurt.
Investigators say the attempted assault was part of other incidents involving the suspect. Police ask for people to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Central NRT, if you or someone you know has been a victim of Zeesta.