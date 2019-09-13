PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of stabbing another man Sept. 4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is facing an attempted murder charge, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Sean Cody Hoard, 27, stabbed the man four times before fleeing from police and throwing his knife into the Willamette River, court documents state. Hoard stabbed the man three times in the abdomen and once in the elbow, according to court documents.
Officers on bike arrested Hoard near Northwest Natio Parkway and Northwest Davis Street.
Investigators say Hoard robbed another man near the Morrison Bridge the month before the stabbing. Hoard in that case is accused of threatening the victim with a knife, according to the attorney’s office.
Hoard faces a seven-count indictment charging him with two counts of robbery in the first degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, one count of attempted murder, one count of assault in the first degree, and one count of felony unlawful possession of heroin.
