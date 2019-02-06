PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arraigned on an assault charge Wednesday after an arrest warrant affidavit says he beat a man about the head with a pair of lug-soled construction boots.
The affidavit states Willie Xenophen Hurst III on Nov. 2 around 12:15 p.m. used a gold/tan-colored pair of Timberland boots to hit an employee in the head at The Shoe Stop at Lloyd Center.
Hurst was upset about the quality of the cleaning he received to his boots, a Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.
Hurst is facing charges including one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He is due back in court March 19.
