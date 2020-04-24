PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they arrested a man known as an identity theft ringleader in Portland.
The Central Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) received a tip last week about an identity theft ringleader, identified as 43-year-old Robert Dean Coss.
During an investigation, police said officers learned that Coss recruited others and taught them how to make fake identifications, transfer credit card data, and steal people's identities.
Officers also learned that Coss' main source of gaining victim information was through car prowls.
Police said officers learned that Coss was living in a motel in the 4800 block of Northeast 97th Avenue and was using the location as his base of operations.
On Thursday, the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) executed a search warrant at the motel. According to police, officers found Coss in the act of making himself another fake Oregon identification.
At the scene, investigators found and seized a laptop, printing equipment, stolen identifications, passports, stolen government savings bonds, checkbooks, drugs, and other items of evidence. Police said investigators also found five fake Oregon IDs on Coss.
Coss was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of first-degree forgery, five counts of possession of a forged instrument, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and outstanding felony warrants related to drugs and identity theft.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I'd like to think he'll go away for years for the turmoil he and his followers have put honest people through. But, with our DOJ he'll probably only spent a few months in jail, if at all.......
Marv Albert: "YES..and it counts!"
Thanks Detectives for doing your jobs. Now..if only the DA and Judge will do theirs, and lock this p oh ess up for about 10 years. The damage these little orcs do to people is unfathomable. All the effort and work that goes into ripping people off, could have been done via legitimate employment, but no.."Bob" is smarter than everyone else, and he can get ahead in life without being a working class guy. Well how did that work out for ya..Bob?
