Man accused of carjacking minivan in downtown Portland appears in court

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say he stole a man’s car at gunpoint, mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve in downtown Portland and while he managed to get away right after the crime, police found and arrested him on Christmas Day.
On Wednesday, Mark Anthony Fernandez made his first court appearance.
FOX 12 spoke with the victim, Ahmed Alsayyadh, who said he’s incredibly relieved to know Fernandez is behind bars and he does have his stolen van back.
However, Alsayyadh says there is extensive damage to the left rear side of the car – a broken trunk and a shattered tail light – and despite having insurance he'll have to pay part of the bill to fix it.
The last time FOX 12 spoke with Alsayyadh was just hours after he says a man pulled a gun on him by the food cart he owns, Shawarma Express.
Police say that man was Mark Anthony Fernandez and according to investigators, he stole Alsayyadh's maroon Town and Country van during this exchange.
The next day, officers spotted the stolen van in north Portland. They say Fernandez was behind the wheel. After two separate car chases, police were able to arrest Fernandez and confiscate a replica gun they believe he used in the carjacking.
Fernandez is now facing nine criminal charges – three of which are felonies – including robbery in the second degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Court documents show he told detectives he moved here from Los Angeles days ago after gang members tried to kill him. When a detective told him the victim was afraid he was going to be killed, Fernandez reportedly told them he wasn’t going to murder him.
In court Wednesday, the state asked the judge to ban Fernandez from contacting Alsayyadh along with three other victims, and the judge granted that request.
Fernandez pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
