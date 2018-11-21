OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A 22-year-old man was arrested by police Tuesday night after they say he damaged an ATM.
On Tuesday, Oregon City police asked the public for help identifying a suspect who damaged an ATM inside the vestibule at a Bank of America on Nov. 16 just after 7 p.m.
Surveillance cameras at the bank, located at 1841 Molalla Avenue, caught the suspect breaking the screen causing over $1,200 dollars in damage, according to police.
Later Tuesday, officers received a tip on the suspect’s identity.
Thanks to that information, patrol officers located Anderson Kargianis and arrested him.
Kargianis was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief and an outstanding warrant for third-degree theft.
Oregon City police thanked the community for their support in the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.